Culture dep’t to host dance competition – virtually

Registration for a Virtual National & Regional Dance Solo Competitions to be held under the auspices of the country’s Department of Culture (DOC) opened yesterday.

According to a DOC release, the competitions will be held under the theme ‘Dancing Together, Distances Apart’,and the national leg will form part of the official 2020 Independence Celebrations on October 26, while the regional component will be hosted on December 15.

The Virtual National Dance Solo Competition is open to Antiguans and Barbudans between 16 and 35 years old, and participants are encouraged to explore all genres of music, and may also integrate spoken word and/or percussion as the accompaniment for the performance.

The dance disciplines that can be performed are Caribbean, folk, African, modern, contemporary, street jazz, hip hop, and ballet. Only the top three winners will be announced. The winner will then represent Antigua and Barbuda in the regional competition in December.

The department’s special events coordinator, Gilbert Laudat, said, “As a former dancer with a passion for the performing arts I am very happy to spearhead this initiative. Even though we are being affected by Covid-19, our energies and talents can still find ways to manifest themselves. This virtual dance completion does exactly that.”

The competition will encourage creativity and innovation while further opening participants to various and new disciplines of the dance art form, he added.

In commending Laudat and the department’s dance division for initiating the project, Director of Culture Khan Cordice said “the uniqueness of this virtual competition gives performers an avenue to be creative and use cultural spaces to showcase their talent in a safe environment”.

The deadline for registration and video submission is October 16.

Application forms can be collected at the Department of Culture on lower Redcliffe Street and/or upstairs the Cecil George-John Building on the corner of Redcliffe Street and Corn Alley. Interested persons can also complete their registration online by visiting the Cultural Development Division – Antigua and Barbuda.