CUB sponsors 40th edition of school public speaking competition

Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) said it is honoured to continue as the title sponsor for the Ministry of Education’s Inter-Secondary School Debate Series and Impromptu Speaking Competition.

This year marks the event’s 40th edition, a significant milestone in the development and promotion of public speaking skills and critical thinking among secondary school students.

“Caribbean Union Bank has been the title sponsor of this longstanding event for the past several years, reinforcing our dedication to fostering education, empowering young people, and community engagement,” the bank said in a release.

The competition commenced on January 30 and will run until April 30.

Seventeen schools in Antigua and Barbuda will take part, highlighting their students’ intelligence and speaking abilities.

The debates will be broadcast on ABS TV every Tuesday at 6pm, providing a platform for the wider community to witness the intellectual prowess and articulate expressions of the participating students.

The debates will also be available on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Karen Richardson, CUB’s General Manager, said, “Caribbean Union Bank is proud to play a pivotal role in the advancement of the nation’s youth by sponsoring initiatives such as the Inter-Secondary School Debate Series and Impromptu Speaking Competition.

“These initiatives serve as a medium for intellectual development while promoting essential life skills such as teamwork, critical thinking, and effective communication skills,” she added.