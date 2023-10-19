CUB launches ‘Gift Yourself’ campaign

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) has launched a ‘Gift Yourself’ year-end campaign, designed to empower individuals with a superior banking experience, growth in their savings, and a range of financing opportunities.

“The core feature of the Gift Yourself campaign is CUB’s high-interest Prestige Savings Account boasting an exceptional interest rate that exceeds those of fixed deposit accounts at other financial institutions,” the bank said in a release.

“With a minimum balance of $1,000, this account is tailored to further the financial growth of our valued customers while allowing them the flexibility of easy access to their funds,” it added.

As part of this campaign, CUB is also offering attractive vehicle loans with low-interest rates and a flexible repayment period.

“To sweeten the deal, successful vehicle loan applicants will receive a complimentary first gas refill, ensuring a smooth and cost-effective journey ahead,” the release said.

Additionally, CUB is also extending a special invitation to the public to switch their mortgage with the promise of easier monthly repayments and is prepared to cover switching fees of up to $10,000.

“We believe in creating a banking environment that centres on our customers, ensuring their needs are met with tailored solutions and personalised care. The ‘Gift Yourself’ campaign reflects our commitment to making banking a seamless and rewarding experience for every individual,” stated Handel Spencer, Brand Engagement Associate.

Interested parties can contact CUB’s customer engagement agents at 481-8278.