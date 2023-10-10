CUB Hells Gate wows Miami Carnival

Twenty-two time and reigning Panorama Champions of Antigua & Barbuda, the Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra performed a mixture of local and international songs as the headline guest performer at the 2023 Miami Carnival’s Panorama last Friday night. Eighty percent of the Orchestra’s contingent is under the age of 30, and the band gave an energetic and entertaining performance to the much appreciative international audience at the Central Broward Park. (Photo courtesy CUB Hells Gate Steel Orchestra)