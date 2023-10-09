CUB Hells Gate Steel Orchestra Shines at Miami Carnival

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, a formidable 22-time reigning Panorama Champions of Antigua & Barbuda, brought their musical prowess to the 2023 Miami Carnival’s Panorama last weekend, leaving the audience in awe.

As the headline guest performer for the evening, the orchestra delivered a mesmerizing performance that blended local and international tunes, captivating the international crowd gathered at Central Broward Park, Miami on Friday night.

What was particularly striking was the youthfulness of the Orchestra, with a staggering 80% of its contingent being under the age of 30. Their vibrant energy and infectious enthusiasm added an extra layer of entertainment to the event, earning them well-deserved applause from the appreciative audience.

The Caribbean Union Bank Hells Gate Steel Orchestra’s performance was a testament to the enduring appeal and talent of the steelpan tradition, transcending borders and captivating hearts wherever they go.

Their participation in Miami Carnival was a memorable musical journey that celebrated both the cultural heritage of Antigua & Barbuda and the universal language of music.