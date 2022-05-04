Crushers stunned by New Winthorpes, Blackhawks remain perfect

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

New Winthorpes Lions recorded their first win of the Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion, stunning former champions Pigotts Crushers by four wickets on Tuesday night at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds.

Crushers who were put in to bat first after losing the toss, posted 174 for five off 20 overs.

Gershum Phillip was not out for 42 runs while teammates Jadan Jones made 36, Austin Richards Jr 26, Elroy Francis Jr 22, Mikyle Louie 18, and Stephan Matthew not out for 11.

Lions’ Samuel Peters took two wickets.

Despite the team effort with the bat, Crushers could not defend their score against the Lions as the victors soared to 178 for six with two overs left.

Opening batsman, Amir Jangoo led his team to victory with a 39-run performance consisting of nine fours.

Captain Nino Henry made 30, Jermaine Otto 29, Bartlett Henry 28, Michael Palmer 20 not out and Samuel Peters 15.

Crushers’ Mikyle Louie was the best of the bowlers, taking three wickets in a losing effort.

This is Crushers second loss in the Group 1 matches.

Meanwhile, defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks guaranteed their spot in the semi-finals after their third win of the competition, over CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles, beating them by 56 runs.

West Indian cricketer Rahkeem ‘Jimbo’ Cornwall led the defending champs to another win, scoring 58 runs with two fours and six sixes.

Leeward Islands all-rounder Kofi James and USA Cricketer Karima Gore also impressed with the bat as both men made 20 runs.

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr added 13 to the Blackhawks tally.

It was, however, a dismal performance with the bat for the Golden Eagles as they were held to under 100 runs and were all out for 99 runs.

James and Walsh Jr continued their commendable performances this time on the field as they both took two wickets. Chammiqueko Landefort also took two wickets.

Anthony Martin had the best batting figures for the Golden Eagles by scoring 19 runs.

Shacoy Floyd had 16 runs, Noshtush Kenjige 14 runs and Devon ‘Booby’ Thomas 12 runs.

Timmo Thomas was not out for 10 run.

This loss is the second for the Golden Eagles.

This means that in Group 1, the Golden Eagles, Pigotts Crushers and the New Winthorpes Lions all have the same record of one win and two losses.

According to the rules, in the event of teams finishing on equal points, the team with the highest number of wins over the other teams who are on equal points and have the same number of wins will advance.

In the case that it is still equal, the team with the highest net run rate will advance.

The semi-finals are set to bowl off on Friday while the third-place match and finals will take place a day later.

On both days, matches will begin at 4pm at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds.