Crushers Rebound, Spartans Batter Bolans and Tigers Clip Eagles in Two Day Cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Pigotts Crushers rebounded from a six-wicket loss to Rising Sun Spartans last week to record a comfortable eight-wicket win over the previously unbeaten Empire Nation and leap to the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition over the weekend.

Led by two excellent spells by Player of the Match, Jawakie Joseph, who bagged a total of eight wickets in match, the win pushes Crushers to the top of the standings due to a better net run rate than that of Empire with both teams on 36 points after four showings.

Opting to field after winning the toss and led by Demari Benta who bagged four wickets for seven runs in 5.5 overs and Joseph who claimed four wickets for 50 runs in 13 overs, Crushers removed Nation for just 101, their lowest total so far in the competition. Nations best effort with the bat came from Captain, Kenrick Scott who made 37.

Uri Smith then produced a solid 77 off 54 balls, slamming 11 fours and two sixes while Essan Warner made 60 from 78 balls with seven fours and a six to lift Crushers to 222 for nine declared after 45 overs and a first innings lead of 121. Veteran Justin Athanaze led the bowling for Empire with five wickets for 53 runs in 17 overs.

Batting for a second time, Empire Nation were led by the competition’s leading scorer with 349 runs, Tyrone Williams Jr who made 67 from 80 deliveries as they posted a respectable 211 all out in 46.3 overs. Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with four wickets for 59 runs in 12.4 overs. There were two wickets each for Benta (2/34) and Kadeem Henry (2/31).

Needing just 90 to win, Crushers got to 94 for two in 15.3 overs with Warner not out on 21 and Benta on 13.

Meanwhile, Rising Sun Spartans twice removed Bolans Blaster for less than 100 as they won by an impressive innings and 204 runs over the struggling Bolans team.

Asked to bat, Bolans were bowled out for just 56 in 27.2 overs. There were three wickets each for Player of the Match, Shane Burton (3/31) and Ozan Williams (3/2).

Rising Sun then amassed 352 for six declared with Kerry Mentore leading the charge with 116 from 90 balls which included three fours and 11 maximums. Burton also got in on the action with a century of his own, slamming seven fours and six maximums on his way to 101. Melvin Charles had a half century with 56 from 83 balls. Taiem Tonge was the pick of the bowlers for Bolans with three for 62.

Batting for a second time, Bolans were removed for 92 in 31 overs with Tonge putting up the only resistance with 43 from 46 balls. Tassilo Allen with the best bowling on show for Spartans with three wickets for just one run in two overs.

Jennings Tigers beat Bethesda Golden Eagles by 88 runs with Player of the Match, Jedidiah Martin claiming two five-fors with five for 28 and five for 25 to help propel the Jennings team to triumph.

Scores: Jennings Tigers (105 & 125) Jemaul Fernandez 47, Glenton Williams 31; Mekali Tonge (5/41), Oshane Simon 4/13); Bethesda Golden Eagles (71 & 70) Teron Payne 34; Jedidiah Martin (5/28 and 5/25), Glenton Williams (5/17 and 3/20).

In other results over the weekend, New Winthorpes Lions claimed first innings points over defending champions Liberta Blackhawks in a drawn match and All Saints Pythons picked up first innings points over Combined Schools also in a drawn clash.