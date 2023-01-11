Crushers And Spartans Celebrate Impressive Wins In ABCA 10 Splash Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Pigotts Crushers cemented their spot at the top of the table in Group 1 of the ongoing ABCA Super 10 Splash tournament with a 40-run win over New Winthorpes Lions.

Batting first, Crushers posted 109 runs while losing three wickets in their 10 overs.

Essan Warner was not out for 42.

Teammates, Kadeem Henry and Demari Benta both scored 17 runs, and Jewel Andrew 10.

Lions’ Ian Eusebe, Ishmael Peters and Kyian Joseph all took one wicket in a losing effort.

Crushers restricted New Winthorpes Lions to just 69 runs, taking five wickets in the process.

Jermaine Otto was the leading batsman for the Lions with 20 runs.

Vishal Gobin took three wickets to secure the win for Crushers. He was later named player of the match.

New Winthorpes are fifth with two points.

Coach of the winning team, Ajarnie Frederick, spoke on his team’s performance and looking forward to the future.

“We already identified areas where we went short and we try to maintain and get to that next level. We always try to get to the next level all the time. We have our pitch available for us now. We will break today and come back for the next couple of days as we play on Sunday,” Frederick said.

Meanwhile, Rising Sun Spartans defeated Police by 16 runs.

The victors, after being put to bat first, scored 110 for 6 in their 10 overs.

Captain Shane Burton had the best batting figures for the team with 43 runs comprising of four fours and three sixes.

Owen Graham had 33 and Kerry Mentore 16.

Burton spoke briefly on his performance.

“Well, slow progress is better than no progress. So, for me, I think my first game kind of steered me to taking a more senior role in batting a little deeper into the 10 overs. I mean, six deliveries is a lot of deliveries to get a good total on the board and, like I said, a hundred in any 10/10 tournament is always a good total. So, for me I am just taking my time, playing it ball by ball,” Burton said.

He believes that as the tournament progresses, the performances — not only for himself and his team but the competition overall — will improve.

Despite a 30-run effort from Derek Mourillon and a 28-run performance from Malique Gerald, the lawmen still found themselves falling short of their mark as they could only reach 94 runs in their 10 overs.

Spartans are now second on the group 1 standings with six points, while Police are third.