Cruise ship worker robbed of Rolex at gunpoint

A German cruise ship worker was attacked and robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch on Monday morning on Fort James main road.

The 48-year-old, who was visiting Antigua aboard TUI vessel Mein Schiff 4, suffered wounds to his head, elbow and knees in the incident which took place at around 10.15am.

Richard Vogrinc told police he had been pounced on by two men while walking along the street. One of the men, described as around 5ft5ins and wearing blue jeans and a white vest, was carrying a black handgun. He is said to have struck Vogrinc in the head until he fell to the ground.

The other assailant, said to be 5ft6ins and wearing a black vest and khaki pants, kicked him in the stomach and tried to pull his bag from him. Vogrinc apparently held onto the bag and as a result one of the males pulled his watch off his hand and made off with it.

Vogrinc was taken to hospital by emergency medical staff. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A search was carried out in the surrounding areas for the alleged offenders and the stolen item. The watch was found further down the road.

Police carried out interviews and are continuing their inquiries.