Crowds turn out to UPP rally in support of Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon

United Progressive Party (UPP) supporters turned out in full force on Thursday night for a rally in support of Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon.

The Bolans-born and raised father-of-one is hoping to reclaim the St Mary’s South seat in the upcoming by-election.

Crowds turned the Urlings football field blue to hear a series of speeches from party stalwarts along with Simon’s plans for the area.

In addition to free health screenings in Urlings and Bolans on September 23 and November 7 respectively, Simon spoke of a vocational programme slated to begin in four weeks.

“We’ve already secured a location…so it’s just a matter of setting it up and rolling out the courses,” he said.

Simon did not mince words when talking about his opponent in the impending poll.

He will run against his former political ally Dwayne George – a college lecturer and professional bodybuilder – who is now representing the ruling Labour Party (ABLP).

The Urlings football field was turned into a sea of blue by supporters of Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon (Facebook photo)

“The same young man who said, ‘if you cut me, you see blue blood’, is in ‘bed’ with Gaston Browne. How can we trust a person like that to see over our affairs?” Simon questioned.

Also among those making remarks Thursday night was former UPP leader Harold Lovell who referred to Simon’s speech to Parliament earlier this year.

“He said he wanted to teach the youths conflict resolution. He spoke about harnessing the creativity of our people and channelling this creativity in profitable enterprises,” Lovell said.

In addition to George, Simon will also face off against Andrew Antonio of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), and Nigel Bascus of the Missing Link-Voice of the People.

Simon defeated ABLP incumbent Samantha Marshall in the January 18 general election. He later resigned from his position as parliamentary representative amid a legal battle over his eligibility, in the hope of triggering a by-election to secure the seat.

A date for constituency voters to return to the polls has not yet been announced.