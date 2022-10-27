Crowds turn out for National Youth Rally

Antigua and Barbuda’s 41st Independence celebrations continued with vigour yesterday when the National Youth Rally returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

The event – which celebrates the importance and influence of youth on the nation – was held at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG), and was attended by hundreds of students from schools across the country.

The crowd heard addresses from Youth Affairs Minister, Dean Jonas, as well as the top performing students in this year’s Grade Six National Assessment, but all eyes were fixed on what came afterward – the entertaining ‘march pass’.

That featured some sharp, choreographed marches from both the nation’s primary and secondary schools, as well as some creative drumming performances.

Along with the students, parents and others present, the rally was attended by dignitaries including Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and various government ministers.

Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste, Theresa Goodwin and Gemma Handy

