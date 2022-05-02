Crowds flock to ABLP’s Labour Day rally

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

For the first time since 2019, large crowds attended face-to-face rallies for Labour Day celebrations yesterday.

Supporters of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) and the ruling ABLP administration gathered at the VC Bird bust from 9am.

General Secretary of the AT&LU Alrick Daniel said a plan is in place to lead the country’s workers to economic recovery. He also encouraged workers to support their union and called on the Prime Minister to hold consultations with relevant parties to that end.

“I know it has been very challenging for you workers for the last two years because of Covid-19. The AT&LU has a strategic plan to take you through these issues.

“We are currently educating workers. Workers are currently benefiting from education at ABIIT, ABHTA, and UWI College of Labour, but we cannot do it alone.

“We want you to understand that change also begins with you so you have to support your union,” Daniel told those present.

Meanwhile, ABLP Chairman Chet Greene spoke of the UPP’s competing march yesterday – billed as a show of ‘no confidence’ in the government – saying that the large numbers of people gathered at the VC Bird bust was an indication of widespread support in the ruling administration, to which Prime Minister Gaston Browne agreed.