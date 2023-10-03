Criminal ‘safehouse’ in Nut Grove set for demolition to crack down on crime

By Elesha George

In a move aimed at reducing crime in the Nut Grove area, MP Daryll Matthew has announced the impending demolition of a half-constructed building notorious for sheltering criminals.

This decision comes after a recent town hall meeting organised by the MP for residents to express their concerns about the rising rate of offences.

They identified this building as a hotspot for illegal activities, including incidents of rape. The building in question, located near the Nut Grove Basketball Court, has long been suspected of harbouring criminals and serving as a hideout for lawbreakers.

However, according to Matthew, political considerations previously delayed its demolition. The structure was initially built nearly 15 years ago during the tenure of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP).

The most recent plan under the Labour Party government however was to complete the construction of the building into a clinic for the constituency.

The building said to harbour criminal elements near the Nut Grove Basketball Court (Photo by Elesha George)

But Matthew explained during a public address that an assessment of the building’s structural integrity revealed significant issues.

“While we were looking to start the buildout about a year ago, I asked the Public Works Department and an architect to come and do an assessment of the building.

“They’ve indicated the building is not structurally sound; to complete that building will be a hazard. A lot of walls inside the building, based on the investigation, do not have enough steel in it. Those that do have some of the steel, because it’s been exposed for so long it’s corroded and so their recommendation is to demolish the building,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about the timing of the decision, Matthew said, “I understand the politics of the demolition of that building. I just wasn’t prepared to deal with it leading up to a general election. However, I think we are at a place where we have to address it head on.”

Before the demolition begins, the parliamentarian plans to engage with the Public Works Department, the Development Control Authority (DCA), and the community to explain the reasons behind the decision.

Residents turned out to a town hall meeting to share concerns about crime

“Just like we’re having a town hall now, we come here and explain to the public why they recommend it be broken down, so when it happens they’re not going to say is Daryll Matthew break down UPP building,” he noted.

In the meantime, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Joseph, who also serves as head of St John’s Police Station plus Gray’s Farm and Langfords police stations, has called for restricted access to the building, as it is currently open to anyone.

“Until such time that a decision can be made, I think that the minimum can be done to restrict access to the building,” Joseph stated.

Frustrated with the spate of crime in their neighbourhoods, residents have proposed various measures to reduce criminal activities, including establishing neighbourhood watch groups, installation of CCTV cameras, and setting up a police outpost closer to the community. Currently, residents in Nut Grove have to travel for miles to the Gray’s Farm or St John’s stations for assistance.

Still, there are concerns about potential retaliation against those who report criminal activities. “People in this neighbourhood are fearful of retribution. I’ve heard it from people’s mouths themselves, where they are afraid that their homes are going to be burnt to the ground if they only say something to anybody in uniform,” an expat law enforcement official explained.

Building trust between the police force and residents was identified as a crucial step in addressing these concerns. Residents say the police need to build good relationships with them, if criminal activity in the community is to be reduced.

“When we see a police team and solider chase a man through an alley and then you hear a shot fired – man dead. Those things erode the confidence in the police,” chimed in one man, referring to the July 31 shooting of Mannie James by law enforcement officials.

“One of our problems is response and the response time … we’re hearing sometimes there is lack of transportation,” said another. In response, ACP Joseph said those officers should be reported.

“There are many transports within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and if one station is unable to respond, we can simply call for assistance somewhere else,” he noted, adding that this excuse only harms the victim further.

The officer warned however that if crime is to be truly curbed in the community residents must be willing to speak up. “Gunman walk on the street freely because the citizens allow them to. Nobody’s willing to tell us,” he said.

ACP Joseph said civilians should be so comfortable that they get to a point where they report police officers.

“People will commit crime if they feel they can get away with it. That is one of the main factors of crime. Once they feel they can get away with it, they will commit crime. The citizens must get to a point that you communicate with the police,” he added.

Also at the meeting last Thursday night were members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, including PRO Inspector Frankie Thomas.