Crime is out of control. “Cutie” Benjamin must act immediately to curb this crisis

Crime in Antigua and Barbuda is spiraling out of control, and the Minister of National Security and Public Safety, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, seems not to have a clue as to how to address this dangerous situation.

We are being engulfed in a crime wave which is developing into a tsunami, with public safety reaching an all-time low.

Yet not one single, solitary word is heard from Benjamin who remains deafeningly silent while our people suffer loss of property, peace of mind, and are greatly afraid for their very lives.

Despite all the promises from Minister Benjamin to adequately support the police force, to develop an actionable crime fighting strategy, and to provide a forensic crime lab, none of these promises have materialized up to today.

Further, even as the public tremble in fear, Minister Benjamin has still not made any attempt to consult with community groups to give them the opportunity to share their concerns and make recommendations to help stem the tide of increasing crime.

With all this failure, what is most irresponsible and negligent is that the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne, has made no effort to hold Minister Benjamin accountable for his blatant failure.

Is he too saying that he has little concern for the preservation of public safety, the protection of private property, our people’s collective mental health, and Antigua and Barbuda’s reputation as a safe place for tourism and investment?

I am calling on Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin and his leader, Gaston Browne, to take immediate and decisive actions to stop the spiraling crime crisis in Antigua and Barbuda.