Cricket match organized to raise relief funds

Cricketers from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and the wider Caribbean, will participate in the Celebrity T20 Cricket Hurricane Relief Benefit match.

It is slated to take place in Barbados next Saturday.

Sir Curtly Ambrose, Sir Richie Richardson, Sir Hilary Beckles, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Dominican born English-cricketer, Phillip DeFrietas, are among the celebrities who will take part in the event.

All proceeds will go to the countries which suffered significant damage during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Dean in the Faculty of Law at UWI Cave Hill, Dr. David Berry says cricket is the most fitting sport to rally around.

The players will be split into two teams – the CARICOM Prime Ministers’ Eleven, against the Sagicor-UWI Icons Eleven.

Head of the Academy of Sports at UWI Cave Hill, Amanda Reifer, says calypsonian David Rudder will make a special appearance. Rudder sang the famous song ‘Rally Round the West Indies’.

During the press conference, platinum sponsor Sagicor, also announced that it would pledged U.S. one-hundred-thousand dollars to the event.

The T20 Cricket Hurricane Relief Benefit match will be hosted on November 11 at the 3W’s Oval in Barbados.

Viewers are asked to donate through an online website that will be set up for the event.