Cricket Kindness fundraiser collects more than US$7K￼

By Carlena Knight

The inaugural Cricket Kindness benefit dinner which was held on March 8 has been deemed a success since it raised more than US$7,000.

The goal of the event, organised by Cricket Kindness founder Tamara Lowe, along with Cheryll Rogers, was to raise funds to enable the charity to continue its goal of donating cricket equipment to youth in disadvantaged communities.

Lowe launched the project in 2016 in her then home of Sydney, Australia, and has since provided piles of cricket equipment to children across the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, and the South Pacific.

Every government school in Antigua and Barbuda has received equipment through the venture.

Earlier this month, Lowe facilitated more donations of cricket gear to several local schools, to include the Antigua Gramma School and Golden Grove Primary School.

According to Lowe, the grand total, which includes silent sales of cricket gear signed by the four Antiguan and Barbudan cricket knights, was US$7,173.

“I am absolutely thrilled with how beautiful our Cricket Kindness dinner turned out. We were so blessed to have so many sporting icons from the cricket world come and lend their support, including Sir Viv Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, the honourable Desmond Haynes,” Lowe said.

“The list just goes on and, of course, all the people that came and bought their tickets to come and support Cricket Kindness and help us raise some money so that we can continue supporting Caribbean youngsters through cricket.

“I am just absolutely overwhelmed at how well everything turned out and I just want to say thanks to everyone,” Lowe said.

The dinner was held at Catherine’s Café in English Harbour.