CRICKET-ENG/WIS-LEAD Rain wrecks Trent Bridge ODI

September 22, 2017

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sep 21, CMC – Persistent rain allowed just 14 deliveries before forcing the abandonment of the second One-Day International between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge here Thursday.

West Indies huddle before the start of the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Thursday. 

Sent in, the hosts had reached 21 without loss when the rains arrived after just 15 minutes of play to drive players from the field.

The weather abated enough for a scheduled 1:15 pm (8:15 am Eastern Caribbean time) restart but quickly returned to squash any further hopes of play in the encounter.

In the time available, Alex Hales struck two fours to be unbeaten on 10 while partner Jonny Bairstow, who made an unbeaten maiden hundred in the opening game at Old Trafford last Tuesday, was not out on nine.

West Indies will now turn their attention to the third ODI of the five-match series scheduled for Bristol on Sunday.

The Caribbean side lost the opening match by seven wickets to fall behind 1-0 in the series and also see their hopes of direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup dashed.

Starting the rubber ninth in the ICC ODI rankings, they needed to sweep the series either 4-0 or 5-0 in order to overhaul Sri Lanka in eighth, and clinch the remaining automatic berth at the showpiece.

Only hosts England, along with the remaining top-seven ranked sides by the September 30 cut-off date, qualify directly for the competition.
