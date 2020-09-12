Cricket Clubs Benefit From Association Funding

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

A number of cricket clubs here are benefiting from a funding initiative recently launched by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) though which they could receive funding for the purchasing of equipment and or the further developing of infrastructure.

President of the association, Leon Rodney, said that based on proposals submitted by the clubs, it was an easy decision by the body to lend a helping hand.

“Obviously Liberta is a marquee club that has been doing reasonably well. They need assistance with some nets and so forth and they have sent a proposal which we have approved, so they will collect that money in a short while,” he said.

“Urlings has been making some serious strides out there and we have given some assistance there. We have assisted Rising Sun obviously and Jennings. I know we have gotten other requests, but we will deal with them accordingly because I want to make it absolutely clear, via your programme, that obviously, that all the teams are clubs, so let us understand that when a club puts a proposals like what you would have seen from Liberta and Urlings together, then you have to support it once you can,” he added.

According to reports, the Liberta Sports Club has been approved for over EC$12,000.00 worth of funding while other clubs like Urlings, Rising Sun and Bethesda also stand to benefit from the initiative.

“You should remember when I took over the association one of the things I said to you is that I want to make the ABCA the India of the Leeward Islands. I also said to you that whatever funds we accumulate and can accumulate has to be to assist clubs and our players and cricket in general,” Rodney said.

Rodney however warned that clubs applying for funding may not be automatically approved as they must meet some guidelines.

“I just want to advise clubs that have not really been showing they have been doing much, but want to send me a proposal, and want xyz dollars like we [ABCA] should be the mainstay, then that I think I will look at with about 52 eyes. If you’re not showing that you would have done anything then we can’t be the lead person on that, you have to show that you’re doing some work and you need some assistance,” he said. Clubs that are currently undertaking projects are urged to write to the cricket association requesting assistance.