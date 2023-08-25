Cricket boss says some teams saw increased numbers for Two Day following switch

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon Rodney, is crediting some teams for what he deems increased participation during this year’s staging of the Two Day competition.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Rodney said he was particularly pleased with the number of young players featured in some teams throughout the Two Day, and the season, to an extent.

“I would have to say that some clubs who would have probably been short of players after the Super 40, and having to play the Two Day did have a number of players during the Two Day tournament and I think that the participation of people is getting better where you have more people participating, and more youngsters because you’d find the older guys really prefer to play the 40 overs, and nothing is wrong with that. I think the fair answer is that there were some improvements with clubs having full teams and not forfeiting because they are short of players,” he said.

In an effort to encourage participation, a decision was taken by the ABCA member to host the Two Day competition ahead of the Super 40 during the 2023 season. Teams, in past years, have struggled to field a full 11 during Two Day matches.

Many opined that this was due to the fact that players lost interest following the conclusion of the Super 40 which normally opened the season.

Asked if further changes could be made going forward, Rodney said that that will be decided by the membership.

“I would not want to put my head on the block to say that because there are lots of discussions still there to be had because we would have said to the clubs, in no uncertain terms, that if we are not satisfied with the performances that they may see some changes. What are the changes? I can’t sit here and tell you that this may be the change or that may be the change, but I believe there will be some level of changes but how it will be done, that discussion will be held and finalised,” he said.

The Two Day title was captured by Liberta Blackhawks via a first innings triumph over Empire Nation in June.