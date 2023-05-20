Cricket boss promises better scheduling amidst concerns over burnout of players

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, said measures will be put in place to avoid future interruptions or overlapping of competitions hosted and or sanctioned by the body.

His statement comes following the late introduction and hosting of the just concluded Joma Caribbean T10, which sharply followed the popular Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion.

Some coaches and officials have however highlighted that the late hosting of the T10 would have negatively impacted the resumption of the two day competition with some teams playing short of a full roster while one team was forced to forfeit.

“I will not elaborate on the situation with the 10 overs because I think we’ve gotten around that, and there are certain levels of understanding that given what happened, but I think it’s acceptable that you can agree that maybe some of the players were tired. They would have played the T20 and then moved right away into the T10, and majority of the players, because remember it was all Antiguans [local players] that would have been playing for their clubs, so they would have moved right into the T10 and that was kind of grueling. Notwithstanding, it was just 10 overs per side, but you had some days where teams were playing twice and things like that, so yes, I think maybe there could have been a little layoff, but if we put it back any further we’re running into Carnival and that sort of thing,” he said.

The cricket association halted its two day competition in April after just two rounds of matches to allow for the hosting of the T20 competition. The body later distanced itself from the T10 tournament while reminding teams that the two day was scheduled to resume on Mary 13.

Although matches did resume on the stipulated date, some deemed the level of play subpar with players struggling to good scores on what one coach descried as poorly prepared pitches.

Rodney, accepting the concerns echoed by the stakeholders, revealed that matches this weekend will start one hour later than the usual 10:00 am.

“When the tournament started it was under the situation where the sun would have probably gone down by about 5:00 or 5:30 pm so we were starting at 10 [am]. Given all the breaks and so forth and if you check, the sun now goes down later, so we just readjust to what we are accustomed to doing over the years and start the matches at 11:00 am,” he said.

The Joma Caribbean T10 tournament featured six local franchises and offered local players an opportunity to benefit financially from playing the games. Organisers of the tournament said it was a way for sponsors to “give back” to the players.