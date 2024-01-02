Cricket Association’s 2024 season to bowl off mid-month at select venues

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) domestic programme will bowl off in two weeks.

This is according to head of the body’s competition committee, Kenny Lewis, who said that following a meeting held on December 30 with clubs and other stakeholders, a decision was reached that the Two Day competition will bowl off on January 13.

“Our aim was to, at least, get five home grounds that are ready and we have achieved that, so that will give us the green light to go. In reference to Liberta, which is one of the key venues, they will be unavailable because they are doing some work on their outfield, so Liberta would not be ready until about the first or second week in February. Empire have indicated also that they will have a challenge, so we will actually work around that,” he said.

Lewis went on to identify Pigotts playing field, Bethesda, Rising Sun, Factory, New Winthorpes and Jennings as the venues that will be ready for the start of the competition, while Mack Pond in All Saints will be available from week two.

The association’s vice president said that the body is very aware of the ongoing domestic football season but assured the cricket association has been proactive.

“We cannot sit down and wait on football to finish in order for our tournament to commence because football would not be finished until around May or June, and that time would be running into the World Cup [T20 World Cup] timing. It wouldn’t change because in the past I’ve had conversations with the ABFA in reference to this and nothing has changed, and so we would have to find creative ways and means around it. Football and cricket are here to co-exist so we have to work around it,” he said.

Lewis revealed also that teams will be presented with brand new covers courtesy of the ABCA as they seek to reduce or eliminate the issue of matches been abandoned due to wet pitches.

“We have been given the assurance that they will be here so we are trying our best to get them on island for the start of the season, and as always, from the ABA, we are ready. Our portal that we use for scoring in terms of the app is in order, we will be having meetings with the various stakeholders, and we are hoping to have some sessions with the match officials including umpires and so on before, so that we could get everything down and fine-tuned,” he said.

All 10 teams, Lewis said, have committed to taking part in the 2024 season. The PIC Liberta Blackhawks are the defending champions in both the Two Day and Super 40 competitions, while Empire Nation captured the 10 Splash and the Cool & Smooth T20.