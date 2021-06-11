Cricket association turns focus to youth tournament

According to the letter, the tournament would start in July 3 and end on July 24

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) has written to both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports seeking permission to host its ABCA Sir Richie Richardson U17 Cricket Tournament starting early July.

The move comes on the heels of a Cabinet decision that all athletes competing in competition organised by their various associations must first be fully vaccinated. Individuals under the age of 18 are however exempted from the vaccination process and could therefore be allowed to compete under established protocols.

Vice president of the ABCA Kenny Lewi, said the body is awaiting word from the authorities as to whether the tournament would be allowed to proceed.

“We’re doing a little tweaking to it but we had already written to the ministry so we are just awaiting confirmation to start that tournament around the first week in July, so that’s the same thought process,” he said.

According to the letter, the tournament would start on July 3 and end on July 24. Lewis said discussions are still ongoing regarding which venues will be used.

“The last time we used the Police Recreation Grounds and Rising Sun [grounds] so we are basically just waiting and once we get the go ahead, we will have a meeting with the different venues to see if they are readily available. If not, then there are a lot of venues available to play the tournament but that is not finalised as yet,” the VP said.

Earlier this week, the cricket association cancelled all senior competitions for the remainder of 2021. The decision, according to president Leon Rodney, was reached following a “fruitful” meeting with member clubs during which the government’s new stipulation that all players should be fully vaccinated before being allowed to compete was discussed.