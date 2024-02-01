Cricket Association rules teams must share points in wrongfully ‘abandoned’ match

By Neto Baptiste

The New Winthorpes Lions and All Saints Pythons will share points after the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) overturned a recent ruling by match officials to abandon the Two Day clash contested on January 20 between the two teams.

This is according to president of the ABCA, Leon Rodney, who said the body was left with no other option following consultation with all the relevant parties.

“We would have written to the umpires expressing our dissatisfaction knowing that the rules were given out so early and I am sure we would have gone through the rules. I’ve since spoken to the match referee [Vanroy Burnes] too, because one of the things that in calling off matches it has to be the match officials and not just the referee or not just the umpires but the umpires and the referee must come together and share their understanding and so forth. It’s a great disappointment but we have no choice but to share the points because we are not in a position to play over the game,” he said.

Reports are that umpires Bertel Baltimore and Avoy Knight, along with match referee Vanroy Burnes, opted to abandon the clash between Lions and Pythons after one of two overnight batters from Pythons did not show on day two.

However, the rules state that the batter must be given time to arrive at the venue and could be given out if failing to arrive within the specified timeframe, at which time a new batter could be called to the crease.

“I’ve said to Son-Son [James Stevens] that it’s an awkward situation the match officials put us in because they have the rules and they should know the rules. I also advised that we did [make a decision] early because what you don’t want is to have it linger and then it comes down where maybe one of those teams need some points and then is when we are making a decision; so that is done and dusted,” he said.

New Winthorpes lay sixth with 16 points while All Saints are eighth on the standings with seven points, both after three showings.