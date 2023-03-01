Cricket Association pledges continued support for Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Leon ‘Kuma’ Rodney has reiterated the ABCA’s long-standing support of the Cool & Smooth T20 tournament, which will take place in April.

He expressed his utter satisfaction with the country’s sole national T20 competition and looks forward to hosting the tournament in its 10th year of operation.

“The Cool and Smooth T20 tournament is pivotal to Antigua and Barbuda,” he said. “It has now become a staple of the cricket calendar, and the ABCA is very pleased and grateful to the Cool & Smooth organisation for the successful running of the tournament as we continue to sanction it without reservation. We look forward to a fantastic competition in 2023 and hope the tournament can continue to move from strength to strength.”

The ABCA has always been a huge support system for the tournament since its first year of operation in 2013, assisting in the provision of modern administrative standards and being the liaison between the local clubs and the Cool & Smooth T20 team. CST20 has been the official T20 tournament of Antigua and Barbuda since its inception and recently received a boost from Leeward Islands Cricket, who will be making their players available for the tournament as well.

President Rodney also highlighted its impact on the development and growth of talent across the nation.

“I think it is fair to say the tournament in Antigua and Barbuda has been a fantastic growth opportunity for young players between the ages of 16 and 23. There are still some veteran players participating, but there are several development factors within the competition, aimed at providing opportunities for young players, providing more avenues for those players to enhance their craft and expand their horizon,” he said.

The Cool & Smooth T20 tournament has a deep interest in developing the vast talent Antigua and Barbuda has to offer and is overjoyed to work with President Rodney and his team to develop players across the country and provide them with opportunities. This tournament is a stepping stone to prepare young players, both nationally and regionally, for the senior professional levels of cricket.

The tournament bowls off on 13 April at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, with the grand finale to be played under lights on 29 April at the same venue.