Cricket Association names 23-member training squad

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) named a 23-member training squad to contest the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Men’s tournament next month.
West Indies and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots bowler, Alzarri Joseph, heads the list of selections.
He will be accompanied by Tyrone Williams Jr., Orlando Peters, Kofie James, Avier Christian, Karima Gore, Michael Dover, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kadeem Henry, Elroy Francis Jr., Javier Spencer, Stanny Simon, Kenny Sutton, Deran Benta, Taiem Tonge, Jamaual Fernandez, Damian Lowenfield, Shavon Moore, Orandel Boston, Cleton Payne, Uri Smith, Kenrick Scott and Nino Henry.
Pernel Watley is the Head Coach.
Training for the 23-member squad begins today (Saturday) at 9 a.m. at the Factory Cricket Grounds. (Carlena Knight)
