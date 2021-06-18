Cricket association boss wants fans to sit in stands for pending Pakistan women’s tour

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, believes that fans should be allowed to attend matches between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women during their pending series here in Antigua.

Rodney, who is also a director with Cricket West Indies (CWI), said there are some committed fans who have already enquired as to whether they would be allowed to attend any of the matches.

“I would be a hypocrite to sit back and know they are not allowing fans to [attend] these games and obviously, it is not going to be a lot of people that would want to attend … you have some diehard cricket fans that if you’re even playing marble they are showing up. I would call Mr Hugh Gore’s name and he has a little posse there with Mr Crump, and any cricket that’s played they are there so at the end of the day, if I don’t sound my voice that people should be allowed to watch [attend] the matches, I don’t think that would be Kuma; that would be Leon,” he said.

Although CWI is yet to officially announce the pending tour or publish match days and or venues, Rodney said fans will be treated to a number of ODI and T20 International matches.

“It’s a kind of two-fold series because you have an A Team fixture and a senior team fixture and so the senior team will play Pakistan women in three T20s and five ODIs and the A Team will play three T20s and three ODIs. Those matches will be played between Sir Viv and the CCG [Coolidge Cricket Ground],” the ABCA head said.

Following its ongoing senior men’s series against South Africa, the regional squad will host Australia from July 9 to July 24. Following that series, Pakistan men’s will be in the Caribbean from July 27 to August 20.