Cricket association boss renews call for players, fans and officials to get vaccinated against deadly Covid-19 virus

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, has renewed his call for all cricketers and sportsmen and women in general to get vaccinated against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

His call comes on the heels of news that former media relations officer for the West Indies cricket board, Imran Khan, died in Guyana on Tuesday, one week after contracting the virus.

“I just want to take this opportunity openly, to encourage not just all cricketers, but all sports people. Vaccination is a real thing and if we look seriously at what the medical persons are saying, and not just from Antigua, but from around the world, it appears that the majority of the deaths are showing that these people are unvaccinated,” he said.

Apart from the 10 overs competition in December of last year and the Super 40 competition which climaxed in February this year, cricket and sports in general has been hampered in Antigua and Barbuda and around the Caribbean.

Rodney however believes that a majority of cricketers have been vaccinated but said that the association must first carry out an assessment to determine an exact number.

“We have not checked it lately because obviously, we would have called off everything for the year, and to be honest, we have been really busy with other things and never really followed up on that. I know one club had called and told me that there were just about four more persons in their club not vaccinated and they are living and dying that they are not going to take the vaccine, but I am sure that we will be following up on that shortly,” he said.

There has been no competitive football since March 2020 while other major contact sports like basketball and netball have also been non-existent from a competition standpoint. The pandemic has also affected schools competitions which have been on hold since 2020 also.