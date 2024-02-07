Creative Space: Slavery did not end in 1834

- Advertisement -

CREATIVE SPACE is an award-winning column spotlighting Antigua-Barbuda and Caribbean art and culture. It is written by Joanne C Hillhouse. Read the extended edition with extras at https://jhohadli.wordpress.com/creative-space. Watch full interviews and extras in the CREATIVE SPACE playlist at https://www.youtube.com/@jhohadli

This isn’t a controversial take is it? I don’t think so but in case you’re wondering what do you mean? Let’s talk about it.

This conversation was re-ignited over a history tour and rum; Rum in the Ruins to be specific. Shout out to Dr Chris Waters and Desley Gardner – Dr Waters tackling the naval history, as well as more of the colonial history – sugar, slavery, etc – than I anticipated, and Ms Gardner spinning tall folk tales to the amusement of the mixed group and by so doing transmitting a bit of our culture.

I would recommend this tour for an evening out – whether you’re local or tourist; the Dow’s Hill vantage point makes for great sunset viewing. My one, possibly controversial take concerns the price of admission. I understand there are operational expenses and there will be a fee; but when it comes to spaces built by our ancestors while enslaved, places that hold history, we should access and learn in order to understand ourselves. I question, rhetorically, if the fee, which can be a barrier to entry for locals while just another part of the adventure for tourists, should be the same. But we can debate that another day – if there’s a debate to be had.

Let’s get back to my rumination on historical fact, ie, slavery ended in 1834, and its limitedness in capturing the truth of the matter: that this date was a significant point in our collective march to freedom, but for a long time after that date, we were not free in many ways.

One point made by Dr Waters was how hard it was for formerly enslaved people to move away from the plantations. There was, for one thing, the lack of land to live on. One of the first free villages, Liberta, as I recounted in CREATIVE SPACE: THE PLACES WE LIVE AND THE NAMES THEY BEAR, was made possible only because the owner of the land, a female estate owner, became “financially embarrassed and was forced to sell off plots of land”.

Another obstacle was the chain-like binds of the Contract Act, enacted for up to 100 years after 1834 (see Natasha Lightfoot’s Troubling Freedom). Under the Contract Act, living on the plantation bound you to work for that plantation, without which you may not have anywhere to live, any other way to make a living, and could be ensnared by nuisance trespass acts, which still limited movement. Where you lived and worked was still largely under bakkra’s domain, with Papa Sammy in the post-slavery narrative To Shoot Hard Labour even noting that “whenever there was a fight or quarrel among nega-house people, it would be massa that would decide who was to get punish and how the punishment would be”.

Screengrab from a virtual presentation of Rum in the Ruins with Dr Waters

Many lived still and worked on plantations where whipping and the slave dungeons – as we know from the story of Harty Bab at North Sound in To Shoot Hard Labour, which also documents many unaccounted for rapes and murders inflicted on the worker class by the planter class – were still being utilised well after 1834.

Arguably, modern Antigua-Barbuda began with the labour movement of the late 1930s. While it was hardly the first push-back against an unfair system (see, the one-day labour strike of 1835 and the violently squelched 1918 protests), with its emphasis on worker unity (unionisation), it began the wresting of political power away from the plantocracy. The press at the time, example The Progress newspaper edited by Edward Mathurin, is on record as advocating in 1940, for “reduced work day and equal pay for women in the sugar estates, end to whipping on sugar estates, and end to share cropping”. This means that overwork, unfair compensation, and whipping were still normalised in the still dominant plantation economy.

Point is, 1834 was the legal end of slavery, and I would not compare the inconveniences of today with the hardships of chattel slavery, but the freedom project remained – some would argue still remains – a work in progress.