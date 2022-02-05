Cranston Elected President Of Draughts Association For Third Consecutive Time

By Carlena Knight

Former Warri Association boss Trevor Cranston has earned a third consecutive term as head of the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association.

Cranston, who was the incumbent president, was unopposed during Thursday’s elections at the annual general meeting which was held at the King George V Restoration Society Community Centre.

This means that he will serve for another two years as head of the mind sports body.

Six other members were elected to sit alongside Cranston on the executive.

For the second time, Barry Sebastian was elected as Vice President while Julian Roberts was elected as Secretary for the third straight year. Elvis Cordice will serve as Treasurer.

Bernard “King Premier” Willock was re-elected as a floor member while Amakusa Jeremiah was selected for the first time in that position.

With the elections now completed, Cranston outlined that they will be increasing their fundraising efforts and are waiting the go-ahead from the Ministry of Health to host competitions, the first of which he added will be renamed in honour of a former veteran player.

Cranston thanked the executive committee of the King George V Grounds restoration group, the various media houses and everyone else who played a role in ensuring the elections were held without any hiccups.