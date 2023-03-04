Crackdown on gov’t contracts being awarded via ‘connections’

- Advertisement -

The way government contracts are given is set to be overhauled to avoid “abuse.”

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement – citing departments including National Solid Waste, the Central Board of Health and Public Works in particular – while giving this year’s budget speech on Thursday.

He said the move was to ensure “more equitable distribution of contracts”, better allocation of resources, improved delivery of services and better value for money.

Browne, who is also the finance minister, explained that for far too long some contractors have been taking advantage of the system without producing any results.

“In fact, this is yet another area of abuse, one in which individuals through connections in the various departments have been able to get a number of equipment employed beyond the carrying capacity of the administration and we noted that, year after year, term after term, that equipment continues or the amount of equipment continues to increase exponentially exceeding the carrying capacity of the government and when the government is unable to pay on time, these very individuals – and maybe rightfully so – become annoyed and aggressive towards the government,” Browne explained.

There is no set date for when these changes will take effect or precisely what they will encompass but Browne said that the new measures will be implemented sometime this year as part of a series of revenue and expenditure reforms.

Another change ahead is an increase in property tax on residential properties valued at EC$3 million and over.

These taxes will be increased from 0.3% to 0.5%.

Browne announced that the extra money will be used to help finance the government’s urban renewal and national beautification initiative which will see the creation and maintenance of green spaces in St John’s and across the country.

“We are making sure that we protect the working class from increased prices but those who can afford to pay must pay. So, as you see the beautification of the various highways and various parks, you would know from precisely where the funds came,” Browne said.

He further revealed that non-statutory tax exemptions will be suspended across the board.

“If you do get concessions, it will be on an exceptional basis, unless it is for business purposes for some large capital process or project in which we will give the concessions in order to reduce the variability risk associated with the project,” the PM explained.

“Our setoffs with companies that provide services to the government will be judiciously employed. We will ensure that we give setoffs but, again, they will be judiciously employed.

“The objective will be to allow government to reduce its obligations to suppliers and contractors while at the same time allowing these businesses to reduce their tax liability.

“The system for exchanges at Customs will be discontinued, apart from exceptional cases. We ask for the cooperation of all,” Browne added.

Where a strong case can be made for an exemption, only 50 percent of the import duty will be waived.