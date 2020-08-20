Covid regulations to be amended for schools

Spread the love













The government will be seeking parliamentary approval to cut the mandatory 6ft social distancing regulation to 3ft to accommodate students who are scheduled to return to the physical classroom from September 7.

Changes are also scheduled to be made to rules barring youngsters under 18 from being on the streets without an adult.

Information Minister, Melford Nicholas, explained the details during Thursday morning’s post-Cabinet media briefing.

The Minister also hinted that consideration may be given to amending social distancing rules for other sectors in the country.

Parliament will convene next Thursday to consider the changes to the regulations, among other matters.