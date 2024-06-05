Covid patient details long-term effects four years after infection

- Advertisement -

Four years on, Keith Dover—one of the country’s first Covid-19 patients—continues to suffer with the long-term effects of the illness that nearly ended his life.

The father-of-one was diagnosed with the coronavirus in April 2020 and remained in the Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for nine weeks, fighting for his life.

Dover survived due to ventilator support but continues to undergo weekly therapy as he remains unable to walk properly on his own.

Dover said some mental trauma remains as a result of what he suffered during his 198-day stint in the ICU.

“I’m a fighter; I don’t believe in giving up, so I keep pressing on. My issue is trying to sleep at night, and this has been since Covid. I have some sleeping issues and it frustrates me, you know, but I have to speak with my doctor about what is best to rectify that issue.

My right hip is still having some problems because I was in that one position for that whole nine weeks,” Dover said.

Dover, principally employed at APUA and also working as a local DJ under the moniker DJ Keith, told Observer media that he is now able to drive again and enjoy seeing his son grow up.

The illness forced Dover to work as an in-office APUA internet technician instead of his previous field work role, which he had been doing for more than 20 years.

Dover was suspected to have contracted Covid when he travelled to neighbouring Montserrat for St Patrick’s Day celebrations in March 2020.

“Deejaying, that is my passion, I have a love for music, so I never lost my DJ skills, and my son has been a pillar of strength for me here.

“He’s nine years old now, but he has been there, he has been strong and very supportive, and he understands what is happening and I think he has more patience than I do but, you know, I just continue pressing on and do my therapy every day,” Dover added.