Covid cases up by 24

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John Medical Centre has revealed 24 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 10th August 2021 at 6pm.



Ten of these cases were recorded on August 9th and 14 on August 10th.



Of the forty-four (44) cases recorded between August 6th and 10th, thirty-one (31) were non-imported, eleven (11) imported and two (2) are under investigation.



One hundred and fifty-one (151) samples were processed at Sir Lester Bird MSJMC.



Nine (9) recovered cases were recorded increasing the total to one thousand two hundred and fifty-five (1255).



Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one thousand three hundred and seventy-two (1372); which is inclusive of seventy-four (74) active cases.

There are seven (7) mild hospitalized cases.



Meanwhile, the Ministry has decided to make an amendment to the vaccinated column of the dashboard in order to capture the number of fully vaccinated individuals in comparison to the partially vaccinated.

This is to ensure that when Antigua and Barbuda begins administering vaccines that only require one dose in order to be considered as fully vaccinated, that it is accurately reflected on the dashboard.



Antigua and Barbuda has fully vaccinated thirty one thousand four hundred and fourteen (31,414) individuals while seven thousand three hundred and one (7,301) have only received their first dose.

