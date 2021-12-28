Covid cases trend upwards

Active cases of the Covid-19 virus are already trending upward, witth a warning already issued to residents that the country could experience a spike cases following the holiday season.

Antigua and Barbuda is now 19 cases shy of the 100 active case mark.

The latest dashboard from the Ministry of Health revealed 23 new positive detections, raising active cases of the virus to 81.

These positive results were discovered among 232 samples.

Among the total cases are two hospitalized cases; one (1) severe and one (1) moderate. There was one recovered case recorded.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda has fully vaccinated 58,863, and 3,420 have only received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

The government has warned that stricter covid-19 protocols could be implemented again in the new year, including the state of emergency and curfew restrictions which came to an end on the 23rd of December, if the epidemiological situation in the country worsens.