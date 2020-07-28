Covid cases count climbs to 86

Spread the love













The nation has recorded four new laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total official count for Antigua and Barbuda since the outbreak of the pandemic to 86.

The latest results were received by the Ministry of Health on Sunday evening, a statement issued last night revealed.

Of the 28 samples tested, six were positive and 22 were negative. Two of the positive results were repeat tests for previously recorded cases.

Meanwhile, five new recovered cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 65.

Of the total count for the country – more than two-thirds of which are imported cases – 18 are described as active.

To date, 1,051 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Antigua and Barbuda, the most recent Covid dashboard states. There are said to be 130 people in self-quarantine and 49 in government-designated quarantine facilities.

The country has officially recorded three fatalities from the virus.

No details of the source of the four new cases were received up to press time.