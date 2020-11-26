Covid cases climb to 140

Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

Two non-imported cases of covid-19 have required hospitalized care and are being treated at the infectious Disease Control Center (IDCC), the Ministry of Health has said.

The ministry made the disclosure while announcing one new confirmed Covid-19 case in the country, as of Monday.

The positive case was discovered among 40 tests carried out by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The ministry has marked the new infection down as an imported case.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded, increasing that total to 129.

The total number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, now stands at 140, with seven active cases.