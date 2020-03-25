COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands surge past 750 confirmed cases of coronavirus

(Buzz Caribbean) – Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to climb in the Caribbean, fuelling fears of an impending widespread outbreak across the region.

As at 1:11 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Wednesday, March 25, an alarming 775 cases have been confirmed by respective health officials in 29 countries and territories across the Caribbean. To date, only St Kitts and Nevis, and the British Virgin Islands are yet to be affected by the pandemic.

Across 9 countries, there are a total of 15 coronavirus-related deaths. An additional 13 cases have closed as patients recovered from the illness in the Dominican Republic (three), Cuba (one), French Guiana (six), Aruba (one) and Jamaica (two).

Dominican Republic: 67 new cases; 312 confirmed. Six patients have died.

Guadeloupe: 11 new cases; 73 confirmed. One patient has died.

Trinidad and Tobago: Five new cases; 57 confirmed.

Martinique: Four new cases; 57 confirmed. One patient has died.

Puerto Rico: 12 new cases: 51 confirmed. Two patients have died.

Cuba: Eight new cases; 48 confirmed. One patient has died.

French Guiana: Four new cases; 27 confirmed.

Jamaica: Four new cases; 25 confirmed. One patient has died.

Barbados: One new case; 18 confirmed.

Aruba: Five new cases; 17 confirmed.

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 17 confirmed.

St Martin: No new cases; eight confirmed.

Dominica: Five new cases; seven confirmed.

Haiti: One new case; seven confirmed.

Suriname: One new case; seven confirmed.

Curaçao: Two new cases; six confirmed. One patient has died.

Cayman Islands: One new case; six confirmed. One patient has died.

Bermuda: No new cases; six confirmed.

The Bahamas: One new case; five confirmed.

Guyana: No new cases; five confirmed. One patient has died.

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; three confirmed.

St Lucia: No new cases; three confirmed.

Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; three confirmed.

Sint Maarten: No new cases; two confirmed.

Grenada: No new cases; one confirmed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.

Monserrat: No new cases; one confirmed.

Turks and Caicos Islands: No new cases; one confirmed.

Belize: No new cases; one confirmed.