Covid-19 vaccination for the general public rolls out today

The local vaccination program took another major step yesterday as the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was rolled out to the public.

Persons over 65 years old, and those who would have already registered to receive the vaccine, were given priority at the four vaccination sites – Villa and Glanvilles Polyclinics, Sir Novelle Richards Academy and the Multi-purpose Cultural Centre, all of which were identified previously by officials from the Ministry of Health.

The sites, starting from today will open at 9am and close at 3:30pm daily. Individuals are required to present their identification cards at the vaccination site. Persons receiving the Covid-19 vaccination will be monitored on-site for 15 minutes, however, persons who experience any adverse effects at home are asked to call the Covid-19 hotline at 462-6843 for assistance.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for a mobile unit to vaccinate the shut-in and those who are physically unable to visit any of the vaccination sites. Special arrangements have also been made for the staff of all government departments and statutory organisations like APUA, WIOC, the ABAA and Medical Benefits to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations on the job sites.

A schedule will follow shortly in connection with these organisations. On-site government ministries’ vaccinations will begin today.

Special provisions have also been made for the vaccination of teachers through the Ministry of Education.

Sir Molwyn is urging residents to exercise patience during the public vaccination process, while at the same time, maintaining physical distancing protocols so that their health will not be compromised owing to breaches of the Covid-19 protocols. He is further encouraging residents to register for the Covid-19 vaccine via the three available methods – community clinics, online or via the telephone.

The registration hotline numbers are 788-8299, 736-8295, 736-8298, 736-8299.

For online registration, visit www.vaccineantiguabarbuda.com and select the “Vaccine Registration” tab. Upon clicking the tab, you will be required to fill out your general information, and when completed, click “submit.”