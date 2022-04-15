Covid-19 cases still low ahead of Easter weekend

Covid-19 case numbers reported by the Ministry of health remain low as the country enters the long, festive Easter Weekend.

The most recent report released by the ministry revealed 12 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday.

The cases were found among 53samples.

With 10 recenly recovered cases, the country now has 23 active cases on record.

No one is presently hospitalized due to the virus.

This is the first Easter since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020 that residents have been allowed to enjoy usual festivities, including the beach, without mask or social distancing mandates.