Covid-19: 3 new cases and 6 new recoveries

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 19th October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 19th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, eighteen samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from thirty-two to fifty.

All eighteen samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirty-two samples processed by CARPHA, four returned positive and twenty-eight were negative. One of the positive samples was a repeat test.

Meanwhile, six new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and seven (107).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and twenty-two (122) with twelve (12) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.