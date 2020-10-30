Covid-19: 3 new cases and 1 new recovery

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 28th 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 28th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from forty-nine to sixty-nine.

All forty-nine samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the twenty samples processed by MSJMC, seventeen are negative and three positive.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and sixteen.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and twenty-seven (127) with eight (8) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.