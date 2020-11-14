Covid-19: 1 new case, 2 news recoveries

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 13th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Thursday 12th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, eighty-five samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory and eighteen by CARPHA which increased the pending results from zero to one hundred and three.

All eighteen samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the eighty-five samples processed by MSJMC, eighty-four are negative and one positive.

Meanwhile, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and twenty-seven. One death of an imported case on the 13th of November has been recorded bringing that total to four.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and thirty-four (134) with three (3) active cases and four (4) deaths. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.