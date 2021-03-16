COVAX Jabs Expected To Arrive Within Weeks

Spread the love













Antigua and Barbuda and other Caribbean islands are expected to receive the first batch of vaccines through the COVAX facility within weeks.

A release from the Pan American Health Organization said the twin island state and 14 other countries will receive just over 2.1 million doses.

COVAX is seeking to provide vaccines for at least 20 percent of the population of each participating country during 2021.

Jamaica became the first country in the Caribbean to receive 14,400 doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the global initiative on Monday.

PAHO said the arrival of the vaccines marked an historic step towards ensuring the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, in the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.According to the information posted in COVAX’s allocation schedule, the twin island state will be receiving more than 40,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.



More in tomorrow’s Daily Observer.