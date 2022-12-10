Court still awaiting re-evaluation of alleged cutlass attacker diagnosed with mental illness

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

It has been several months since the court requested that a psychiatrist re-evaluate a man who allegedly chopped two children and a woman with a cutlass.

And this morning the court heard that that the report is still yet to be produced.

Jared Robinson is said to have attacked an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory, along with his 14-year-old cousin, in April 2020.

Robinson, who was 31 at the time of the alleged incident, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to murder, wounding with intent, and malicious damage.

Robinson was diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder earlier this year by psychiatrist Griffin Benjamin.

In the report dated March 31 2022, Benjamin stated that Robinson was not fit to enter a plea and instead recommended that he take several forms of medication.

As a result, the Swetes resident is yet to answer to the charges.

The court subsequently ordered that his mental state be checked again now that it is being treated, in order to proceed with the case.

This morning, the prosecution informed Justice Colin Williams that they still haven’t received the report he ordered.

The 33-year-old defendant then shared that he has not seen the psychiatrist in quite a while.

The judge adjourned the matter until March 10 to give the psychiatrist enough time to produce the report.