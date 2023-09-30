Court revokes bail for man who reportedly tried to flee country

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The High Court has revoked the bail of Delon Wills, a man previously sought by law enforcement authorities for various crimes.

The sequence of events leading to this decision began on September 21, when a wanted bulletin was issued for Wills, a 35-year-old resident of St Phillips.

Wills had been wanted in connection with a series of serious offences, including multiple counts of fraud, aggravated robbery, and housebreaking.

The following day, the man surrendered to the police through his legal representative.

Wills had been granted bail for an aggravated robbery offence that occurred on April 6 last year.

This bail was secured under specific conditions that included the surrender of his travel documents and the requirement to sign in at a local police station on a weekly basis.

However, recent reports indicate that Wills failed to adhere to these conditions when he neglected to sign in.

Furthermore, it is said that he obtained a new passport with the apparent intention of departing the country and returning to his homeland, Guyana.

As a result of these actions, Wills’ bail was revoked this week, and he now finds himself in His Majesty’s Prison.

Meanwhile, Wills is said to be assisting the police with another investigation where a woman reported that her home had been unlawfully entered and her cheque book stolen on September 12.

According to reports, nine of these stolen cheques were cashed at various gas stations, amounting to nearly $30,000 in total.

It is suspected that the individual responsible for the theft had distributed these cheques to three separate individuals, tasking them with cashing them.