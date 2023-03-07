Court of Appeal upholds 25-year murder sentence

- Advertisement -

A Swetes man who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in May 2018 for the murder of Kezron “Virus” Meade yesterday had his sentence upheld.

Shawnoy “Moon” Anthony sought to appeal his sentence before the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.

In February 2018, Anthony pleaded guilty to gunning down Meade outside his Swetes home on August 11 2015.

Meade – who was 32 at the time he was killed – had allegedly refused to pay the accused money he owed, claiming Anthony in fact owed him more than $350.

The court heard that the convict, who was 29 at the time of the incident, walked up to Meade’s apartment, shot him in the chest and then fled the scene.

Meade was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle but did not survive.

After evading the police for several days, Anthony eventually turned himself in to the authorities.

Yesterday, after hearing from Anthony’s lawyer Wendel Robinson, Chief Justice Dame Janice Pereira, Justice Trevor Ward and Justice Paul Webster agreed that the sentence of 25 years was appropriate. However, the days that the convict spent on remand prior to his sentence are to be deducted.