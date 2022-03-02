Court of Appeal reduces sentence for man found with almost 20 kilos of cocaine

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man convicted of possessing 19.5 kilos of cocaine in 2018 has seen his sentence slashed by more than half.

On June 13 2013, Ndru Greaves was caught by officers from the Office of National Drug Control Policy offloading two duffle bags from one vehicle and placing them into the car he was driving.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, intent to supply, and drug trafficking.

Years later, in October 2018, he was convicted of the major drug crimes and was ordered to spend seven years in Her Majesty’s Prison.

Greaves was also fined a further $2 million.

The felon appealed his sentence saying it was “manifestly excessive” and the matter was heard by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on February 24 before Justice Davidson Kelvin Baptiste, Justice Louise Esther Blenman, and Justice Paul Webster.

They ordered that his sentence of seven years’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply be reduced to three years’ imprisonment, the fine of $2,028,000 be set aside and the 12 months spent on remand be deducted from the seven-year sentence.

Greaves was represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.