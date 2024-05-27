Court Martials swept clean by Da Project while Heat force series into Game Three

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

2024 Division Two League Champions Da Project outclassed Court Martials with a dominating victory of 64-48 in the Playoffs of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association.

Bryan Matthew was the architect behind Da Project’s display with an amazing top score of 35 points while for the losers, De-Lornge Jules had 20 points while teammate Daniel Thomas scored 17. Project won all four quarters within the order of 13-12, 15-6, 18-16 and 18-14.

The other match between Spanish Heat and Old Road Daggers saw the former outplay the latter in all four quarters winning 21-16, 17-13, 25-24 and 18-16. Ismael Palemo scored 31 points, Jesus Emmanuel 15 and Rohland Hamilton 11 for Spanish Heat while Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon top scored with 20 for the Daggers, Kedar Clarke 14 and Jesus Lopez 13.

The series will now see a third game on Tuesday with the Heat’s win. The first match of the series was won by Daggers 81-75 last week Tuesday.