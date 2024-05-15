Court Martials and Rebels win in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Court Martials recorded a 66-60 triumph over Flyers 2 in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league on Monday, delivering a shocking blow to the team’s title hopes.

Playing in the opening match of a double-header at the JSC basketball complex, Court Martials outscored the first placed Flyers, 20-16, in the first quarter. Flyers however rebounded to take the second quarter 15-9 before Martials stole the third quarter 20-7. Flyers claim the fourth quarter 22-17 but it was not enough for the needed triumph.

De-Lornge Jules led the way for Court Martials with 31 points and eight rebounds. He had help from Baldwin Anthony Jr with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Proctor Truvaurn had nine points and 20 rebounds.

Sadiq Phillip top-scored for Flyers with 18 points by grabbing 15 rebounds, while Naheem Joseph contributed with 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, Rebels made light work of Ottos Clippers to win 72-62 in the feature contest. Rebels outscored Clippers in three of four quarters, winning the second, third and fourth quarters 17-16, 21-12 and 20-19 respectively. Ottos Clippers claimed the opening quarter 15-14.

Zuri Nesbitt led the charge for Rebels with 19 points and nine rebounds with Tyndale Telemaque contributing 13 points and 16 rebounds. There were 10 points each from Ryan Noel and Kareem Blair.

In a losing effort, Amare Browne sank a game high of 27 points, while Joshua Salmon and Antoine Browne hit 14 and 12 points respectively. Salmon also picked up 11 rebounds.