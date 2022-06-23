Court hearing postponed for casino worker who allegedly stole playing chips￼

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for a woman accused of stealing playing chips from the casino where she worked has been delayed.

The woman in question is Violet Defreitas of Paynters, 54, who was employed as a croupier dealer at Kings Casino.

According to reports, on the afternoon of May 6 2022, the complainant observed the defendant placing a number of playing chips from the dealing tables into the pocket of her uniform.

As a result, the police were contacted and when they confronted the defendant at the Heritage Quay establishment, she reportedly removed four chips valued at US$25 each from her pocket.

The officers took the defendant into custody at the St John’s Police Station and questioned her.

She was subsequently charged with larceny by servant.

Defreitas made her second appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Wednesday to find out if her case will be sent up to the High Court.

However, the proceedings were postponed to August 18.